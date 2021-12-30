Roberta Ruth Woolums Dodd
Member of Faith Baptist Church
Roberta Ruth Woolums Dodd, 75, wife of Ronald Dodd, passed away at her home in Georgetown on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Born August 29, 1946 in La Porte, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Russow McGuire.
Roberta graduated in 1990 from LCC as a Respiratory Therapist. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and former Deacon. Roberta enjoyed gardening, baking and homemaking. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Woolums.
Along with her husband, Ronald Dodd, of Georgetown, she is also survived by her children, Dwayne C. Woolums, Lexington, Pat (Kenny) Neuhauser, Louisville, Darrell (Sara) Woolums, Lexington, Tina Jennings, Georgetown, Debra Woolums, Georgetown, Eric (Kay) Dodd, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, brother, James (Marilyn) McGuire, Angleton, Texas, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Bob Fox officiating. Interment will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.