Robin Lee Caudill

Robin Lee Caudill, 40, died March 19, 2022. Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at the family’s home, 427 Main Ave, in Georgetown. www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.

Service information

Mar 26
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, March 26, 2022
2:00PM
Caudill Family Home
427 Main Ave
Georgetown, KY 40324
Mar 26
Graveside
Saturday, March 26, 2022
11:00AM
Battle Grove Cemetery
531 E. Pike Street
Cynthiana, KY 41031
