Robin Lee Kenley
Loving son, husband and father
Robin Lee Kenley, 44, husband of Rachel Coleman Kenley, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Baptist Medical Center Hospital in San Antonio from complications of COVID. Born June 15, 1977 in Davidson, Tennessee to Donna (George) Harmon of Benton, Kentucky and the late Chris Janiak. Robin was a tool and die manufacturer for Toyota Motor Manufacturing. Robin was a devoted husband and father, he loved his children and his family, along with his work family. He worked hard to provide the best life for his loved ones.
He was always playing with the kids and sneaking them candy. He had the sweetest smile and the biggest heart, he enjoyed the well deserved vacations and spending time with family and friends. He was a romantic and adored his wife of nineteen years. His soul was pure and he loved with all he had.
In addition to his wife and mother he is also survived by his children, Brycen Lee Kenley, Anistyn Merrell Kenley, both of Georgetown, mom and dad, Irma and Adrian Kenley, of Stamping Ground, sisters Andrea (Ronnie) Davis, of Benton, Christa (Gary) Darnell, of Stamping Ground, brother Jarrod Harmon of Benton, grandmother, Marie Harper, Calvert City, Kentucky, nieces, Brooke, Bella, Maria, nephew, Brandon and many aunts and uncles who adored him.
Robin’s Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Donations-to Trust at Wesbanco for the children in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
