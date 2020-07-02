Rona Lisa Summers
Mother, daughter and sister
Rona Lisa Summers, 66, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1953 in Paris, Kentucky to the late Billy Summers and Bobbie Jean Gaines.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kawana Summers (William Christopher) and Ka’Lisa Summers, both of Georgetown and Gino Summers of Lexington; grandchildren, Dezmond Summers, Jordan Summers, Ja’Lisa Thompson, Keisha Prewitt, Kayla Happy, Alexius Roberts, Said Derockavic, and Tamra Derockavic; great grandchildren, Kale Thompson, N’Mya Summers, Thylan Summers, Nyla Summers and Kahlil Smith. Rona is also survived by a sister, Renee Leadean Summers and an adopted brother, Henry Clay Kenney. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Kendall Summers and great grandson, Allen Singleton, Jr.
She was also preceded in death by sisters and brothers, Romero Hudgins, Ronique Hudgins, Royce Lynn Summers, Billy Summers, and Kimberly Summers.
Memorial visitation for Rona will be Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend.
