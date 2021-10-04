Ronald Dean Martin Sr.

Ronald Dean Martin Sr., 63, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Wednesday at Georgetown Cemetery.  www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Oct 6
Service
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
12:00PM
Georgetown Cemetery
710 S. Broadway
Georgetown, KY 40324
