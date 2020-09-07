Ronald Howard Rich
Member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity
Ronald Howard Rich, former buyer with Rockwell International, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born in Louisville, he was the son of the late Susan Frances Howard Coblentz and Alfred S. Rich.
A member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity, he was a Mason and an avid collector of guns and knives. He spent time working in security at the University of Kentucky and served as an MP in the Air Force at the Pentagon during the Korean War.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Scot) Duncan, Georgetown and Lee Murray (Richard) Jones, Columbus, Ohio; sister, Shirley Rich Jackson, Birmingham, Alabama; grandchildren, Law Jones, Chas Jones, Elizabeth Duncan and Nicholas Duncan.
Graveside services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity, 209 S Broadway St, Georgetown, KY 40324. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.