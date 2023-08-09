Ronald Joseph Ledford

Ronald Joseph Ledford, 66, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. Born September 28, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Howard and Mary E. Goodin Ledford. 

Service information

Aug 18
Visitation
Friday, August 18, 2023
11:00AM-1:30PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Aug 18
Service
Friday, August 18, 2023
1:30PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
