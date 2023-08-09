Ronald Joseph Ledford, 66, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. Born September 28, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Howard and Mary E. Goodin Ledford.
Ron was a 1974 graduate of Scott County High School and was a former co-owner of Ledford Grocery. He enjoyed being outside farming and spending time with his grandkids. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Danny Ledford, and granddaughter, Elizabeth Roberts.
Ron will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Heather (Nathaniel) Roberts, Crystal (Mark) Collins, life partner, Crystal Walker, brother, R. Kenny (Pam) Ledford, grandchildren, Sarah Collins, William Collins, Tyler Roberts, and Justin Collins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Andrew Glenn officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Porter Cemetery in Sadieville where pallbearers will be Mark Collins, William Collins, Nathaniel Roberts, Tony Scott, Clifford Taylor, Ron Hicks, Justin Collins, and Tyler Roberts. Memorial donations are suggested to Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, 320 West Main Street, Georgetown, KY 40324, to help with unexpended final expenses.
