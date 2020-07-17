Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Arthur
Served in the Army Reserves
Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Arthur, 69, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Georgetown. Ronnie was born to Charles Allen and Dorothy Johnson Arthur on July 16, 1951 in Woodford County. Ronnie was the former owner of Arthur Insulation and retired from Toyota. He loved fishing, softball, hunting and loved to cook. Ronnie loved his grandchildren. He served in the Army Reserves.
He is survived by his children: Tammy Arthur (Eric) Liebenauer of Georgetown, Rachel Arthur (Sean) Craycraft of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Derrick Wayne (Andrea) Arthur of Owensboro, and Matt Arthur of Georgetown; grandchildren, Derrick Craycraft, Brianna Craycraft, Bryce Liebenauer, Brennan Liebenauer and Layton, Brooklyn, and Bentley Arthur, Caiden Ijames and Rosie Basham. Ronnie is also survived by brothers, Charles Arthur, Johnny Arthur, and Marvin Arthur, all of Georgetown.
Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2 p.m. officiated by Rev. Randy Gregory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Lighthouse Recovery Services, 731 Hall St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Paypal: Lighthouserecoveryservicesinc.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
