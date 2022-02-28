Ronald Wayne "R.W." Stacy
Firefighter for Lexington Metro Fire Department
Ronald Wayne “R.W.” Stacy, 83, husband of Linda H. Stacy, passed away peacefully at his home in Sadieville on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born Feb. 12, 1939 in Lexington he was the son of the late Ledford “L.H.” and Geraldine Powell Stacy. Ronald was baptized at Ashland Ave. Baptist Church. He was a firefighter for Lexington Metro Fire Department. Ronald also enjoyed farming and formerly owned and operated Stacy’s Hardware Store in Sadieville. Ronald was a man of his word and a great husband, father, and grandfather.
Ronald will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Linda H. Stacy, Sadieville, children, Julia Dean Stacy, Lexington, Norris Wayne (Darla) Stacy, Sadieville, Patricia (Randy) Teegarden, Sadieville, Melissa Ann Stacy (Jefferson Henault), Jeffersonville, IN, grandchildren, Stacy Teegarden, Christi Teegarden, Quentin Stacy, Tayler Stacy, Lincoln Henault, Grant Henault, and six great-grandchildren, five boys and one girl.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Bro. Harry Hargis officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Lexington Cemetery where pallbearers will be Clayton Richards, Dick Botkin, Matt Fitzpatrick, Randy Teegarden, Michael Dunn and Quentin Stacy. Honorary pallbearers will be Dee Nicholson, Charles Dunn and John Puckett. In lieu of flowers memorial donation can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Gideons International, PO Box 140800. Nashville, TN 37214-0800. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.