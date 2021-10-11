Rosemary Sexton
Member of Victory Life Church
Rosemary Sexton, 74, wife of Jack Sexton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born June 11, 1947 in Columbus she was the daughter of Margaret Irene Wallace Shope and the late Thurman Dillon Shope. Rosemary was a realtor with Advantage Group Realty and a faithful member of Victory Life Church.
Along with her husband and mother Rosemary leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Donella (Duane) Power, Sadieville, son, Jack Michael (Amber) Sexton, Georgetown, nephew who was like a son, Brian Arthur Hillard, sister, Constance Turner, grandchildren, Steven Michael (Brianna) Power, Brandon Dillon Power, Kaitlin Morgan (Daniel) Power, Seth Michael Sexton, Sarah Autumn Sexton, Alyssa Paige Sexton, Jaclyn Sexton, Maylie Sexton, Jordon Breille Sexton, Micah Evany Sexton, and three great-grandchildren, Charlotte Ann Power, baby Olivia Rose and one more to be born soon.
In addition to her father she was also preceded in death by her brother, Thurman Dillon Shope, Jr., daughter, Shawn Jessica Sexton who died a day after birth, a baby she never got to meet and a son, Michael Richard Sexton who died during childbirth and nephew, William Joseph Hillard who was like a son.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at Victory Life Church, 1141 Lexington Road, Georgetown. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 also at Victory Life Church, Pastor Gary Toney officiating. Interment will follow the service at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville where pallbearers will be, Keith Toney, Derek Ricketts, Kevin Turner, Tim Turner, Dustin Willis, Chris Lamby and Jimmy Tackett.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
