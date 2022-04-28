Rosettia Stacy Wright

Rosettia Stacy Wright, 88, widow Gayle Edward Wright, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022. 

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Georgetown Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Curtis Coots. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

