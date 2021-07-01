Roy Anthony Hembree

Member of Gano Baptist Church

Roy Anthony Hembree, 59, husband of Darlene Perkins Hembree, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 in Carlisle. He was born in Georgetown on February 21, 1962, and was the son of the late Luther and Leoda Whaley Cook. He was a member of Gano Baptist Church, the Owner of The Sign Shop, and a former Deputy with Scott County Sheriffs Department. Roy was an artist, enjoyed fishing, hunting, bingo and playing golf. He loved his family and his dog, Ace.

In addition to his wife, Darlene, he is survived by his son, Anthony Tyler Hembree of Georgetown, his daughter, Robin Foss (Denny) of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and grandson, Zachariah Foss. He is also survived by his siblings: Fred Cook (Kathy Collins) of Georgetown, Nick Johnson of Portland, Oregon, Henry Hembree, Mendon, Ohio, Dan Hembree, Celina, Ohio, Charmin Watson (Stephen) of Georgetown, Patty Gaudinier of Harrodsburg, Judy Hembree of Troy, Ohio and Ladena Christensen of Marysville, California.

Memorial visitation for Roy will be Friday, July 2, 2021 at Gano Baptist Church, starting at 4 p.m. until time of the service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Harry Hargis officiating.

Service information

Jul 2
Memorial Visitation
Friday, July 2, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Gano Baptist Church
212 Bevins Ln
Georgetown, KY 40324
Jul 2
Memorial Service
Friday, July 2, 2021
7:00PM
Gano Baptist Church
212 Bevins Ln
Georgetown, KY 40324
