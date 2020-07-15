Roy David McClain
Member of Bluegrass Country Cloggers
Roy David McClain, 84, husband to Alene Harris McClain, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Georgetown.
Roy was born to John Hayden and Bessie Katherine Vickers McClain on January 21, 1936 in Fayette County. Roy was retired from IBM. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church. He joined the Marines at 17 years of age during the Korean War and achieved the rank of Sergeant. He also served in the "Northern Pacific High Command Post" in Hawaii. Roy was a "jack of all trades." He was a builder of custom homes, owner/operator of an HVAC company, an electrician and a mechanic. He won trophies in drag racing and enjoyed coaching basketball, baseball and T-ball teams for his sons. He and his wife taught clogging for 32 years and they were known as the "Clogging McClain Clan.” Roy was a member of "Bluegrass Country Cloggers,” and was part of The Kentucky Bicentennial Show in Louisville. Roy entertained thousands while clogging at the Kentucky Horse Park, the World Folk Festival in Belgium in 1995, and performed many shows for the military, Shriners Hospital and many more. He won many trophies performing duets with his wife. Roy won a 1st Place trophy at the Hee Haw competition. He loved music and he played the guitar and harmonica. Roy also loved swimming, waterskiing, hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. He and his wife visited all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Bahamas, Belgium, Netherlands, France and Japan. He loved God, his wife, kids, family and his country. Roy McClain was very proud to serve and protect the American flag.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children: Roy Eugene (Melissa) McClain of Garrard County, Phillip Dean (Ronda) McClain of Harrodsburg, Connie Alene (Dan) Eades of Mercer County, and Tonya Christina (Virgil) Brown of Madison County; grandchildren, Jeremy David (Kimberly) McClain, Hollie Ann McClain, Stacy (Josh) Kiel, Tracy (Derrick) Ulmer, Brittani (Justin) Raily, Brian (Chelsea) Stamper, Josh (Dakota) Stamper, Travis (Ashley) Eades and Jessica Turner; 19 great grandchildren. Also left to cherish his memory is his brother and sister-in-law, John Wesley and Jean McClain of Versailles. Roy was preceded in death by his brother, Joe McClain.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 7 p.m. with Minister Heath Sherman officiating. Graveside service will be Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors. The following will serve as pallbearers: Eugene McClain, Phillip McClain, Jeremy McClain, Brian Stamper, Joshua Stamper, Elijah Stamper, Dan Eades and Virgil Brown.
Memorials may be made to Hospice c/o Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
