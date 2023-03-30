Roy Earl Flynn, Jr.
Roy Earl Flynn, Jr., 82, husband of Marie Flynn, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born June 13, 1940 in Lexington, he was the son of the late Roy Earl and Mamie Hazel Sudduth Flynn, Sr.
Rain likely. High 67F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 1:27 am
Roy Earl Flynn, Jr.
Roy Earl Flynn, Jr., 82, husband of Marie Flynn, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born June 13, 1940 in Lexington, he was the son of the late Roy Earl and Mamie Hazel Sudduth Flynn, Sr.
Roy was a 1958 graduated of Lafayette High School and served in the United States Army Reserve. Roy was a retired Firefighter, having served as Engine Captain for the Lexington Fire Department #12 Harrodsburg Road for 24 ½ years. Roy was a faithful member and Deacon of Parkway Baptist Church. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ron Flynn, and Ted Flynn. Roy will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Marie Whalen Flynn, children, Jon (Karen) Flynn, Georgetown, Sharon (Daniel) Leach, Lancaster, grandchildren, Tiffany (Nate) Hudson, Tara (Andrew) Wagoner, Cameron (Allie) Flynn, brothers, Ernie (Ruth) Flynn, Lexington, Larry (Jeanie) Flynn, Boston, MA, sisters-in-law, Jody Flynn, Nicholasville, Pam Flynn, Lexington, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation were held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Dr. Keith Sands officiating. Private family graveside services will be held Monday at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations are suggested to Parkway Baptist Church, 1915 N. Broadway, Lexington, KY 40505. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Roy’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.