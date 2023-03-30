Roy Earl Flynn, Jr.

Roy Earl Flynn, Jr., 82, husband of Marie Flynn, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born June 13, 1940 in Lexington, he was the son of the late Roy Earl and Mamie Hazel Sudduth Flynn, Sr. 

Service information

Mar 31
Service
Friday, March 31, 2023
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
