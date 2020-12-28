Roy Joseph "Joey" Garrison
Member of Harmony Christian Church
Roy Joseph “Joey” Garrison, 49, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Born in Georgetown, he was the youngest son of Iva Johnson Garrison and the late Gayle Garrison. He was a former tool and die maker with Webasto Corporation and member of Harmony Christian Church.
He adored his children, enjoyed sky diving, motorcycles, fast cars, drag racing and baseball with his son.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Eliana (Justin) Clemmons and Joseph Garrison; sister, Melissa Yates; brother, Randy Garrison; mother of his children, Bridget Johnson; and close friend, Angela Kenley.
A celebration of life service will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Grace Point Church, 3185 Newtown Pike, Georgetown. Please observe COVID-19 gathering guidelines. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.