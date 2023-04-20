Roy Thomas Creech

Roy Thomas Creech

Roy Thomas Creech

Roy Thomas Creech, 72, husband of Vicki Creech, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born Jan. 26, 1951 in Benham, Kentucky to the Late Hayward B. and Kathleen Overbeck Creech. 

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Creech as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you