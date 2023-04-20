Roy Thomas Creech, 72, husband of Vicki Creech, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born Jan. 26, 1951 in Benham, Kentucky to the Late Hayward B. and Kathleen Overbeck Creech.
He was a graduate of Lynch High School, and the University of Kentucky working for many years at Toyota. Roy was a member of St. Johns Catholic Church, enjoyed playing golf, and was a diehard UK fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Creech, and Jamey Creech.
Roy will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Vicki Spencer Creech, Daughters, Sarah (Jerome) Williams, Georgetown, Carlye Creech, Georgetown, siblings, Hayward (Sue) Creech, Lynch, Kevin (Kaye) Creech, Partridge, Kaye Nale, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Karen (Raymond) Johnson, Cumberland, Bobby (Peggy) Brock, Lexington, grandchildren, Eloise Kathleen Williams, and lucy Brynn Williams.
No Services are schedule at this time. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Roy’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
