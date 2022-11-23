Ruby Daniels Flannery
Ruby Daniels Flannery
Ruby Daniels Flannery, 63, born February 15, 1959, in Detroit, Michigan, passed away Nov. 19, 2022 at her home while surrounded by her family.
Ruby was an avid collector of geodes and arrowheads and spent much of her free time exploring the outdoors and taking pictures. She also loved to garden, and she loved watching animals — especially videos about eagles and owls. She was fond of dogs and missed her loving pet dogs Ahni and Matilda daily. Ruby spent much of her time reading her Bible, and spending as much time as possible with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She worked for many years as a talented seamstress. Ruby was selfless and would do anything she could for her family, never asking for anything in return.
She will be missed tremendously by her children Tracey (Lisa) McGlamery of North Carolina, Shannon (Julie) McGlamery of Kentucky, Dusty Gilbert of Kentucky, Candy Mueller of Kentucky, and Amanda Boggs of Kentucky. She will be lovingly remembered as Granny Ruby to her 14 grandchildren and her 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Marty Daniels, sisters Tammy (Jackie) Laws, and Angie Elliott, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother Janice Fee and stepfather Arvin Daniels, father Billy Flannery, and brother Arvin Silas Daniels.
The family of Ruby Daniels Flannery will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Graveside Services to immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky. Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Flannery family.
