Graduate from Stamping Ground High School
Ruby Hazel Estill Clark Vickers, 95, died peacefully in the presence of her family on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in her home in Stamping Ground. Hazel was born on Oct. 12, 1926 in Scott County to James Thomas and Ida Barber Estill. She was the youngest daughter of 12 children. After graduating from Stamping Ground High School, she worked in State Government, as a substitute teacher, and retired from Clark Equipment.
Hazel was the widow of Herman Clark and John Vickers. She is survived by her children David (Sharon) Clark and Donald (Bebe) Clark, her grandchildren Julie (Matthew) Tackett, Mary Beth (Brian) Stubenrauch, Lewis (Sarah) Clark and Sarah (Cristo Smith-fiancé) Clark and her great grandchildren Grace (Mac) Price, Anna Kate Tackett, Emily Tackett, Asia, Mercy, Micah, Tyndale, Creed and David Jesse Stubenrauch, Isis, Lux and Aura Clark.
Hazel was easy to love. Not only for her welcoming smile anytime her door was opened, but her deep love for her Savior. She demonstrated this Sunday after Sunday playing the piano and organ at Minorsville Christian Church where she was a servant for over 75 years.
Second only to spending time with family and friends Hazel loved to sing. She began singing as a child, toured with her sisters in law, sang with the Georgetown Choral Society and sang with her sons for many, many years. Her sweet personality brightened each room she entered as much as her beautiful voice.
Hazel is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Clarence Edgar, Amy Mae, John Vernon, Mary Lou, Sarah Florence, Edna Elan, George Willie, Mayme Iness, Mattie Christine, Charles Thomas and James Clayton.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life and attend a visitation followed by a funeral on Dec. 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home located at 320 W Main Street, Georgetown, Ky. 40324. Services will be conducted by Pastors Ron Cox and Derrel Cone. Serving as pallbearers are Jerry Estill, Freddie Towels, Matthew Tackett, Lewis Clark, Leighton Johnson and Danny Hoffman. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Tommy Riddle, Gene Towels and Gary Hoffman. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Minorsville Christian Church or Bluegrass Hospice Care. Condolences may be expressed online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.