Ruby Kathleen "Kathy" Harvey
Cosmetologist
Ruby Kathleen “Kathy” Harvey, 71, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Georgetown. She was born in Sadieville on July 1, 1949 to Wanda Coleman Faulconer of London, Kentucky and the late Leroy Faulconer. Ruby was a self-employed cosmetologist. She enjoyed reading and doing puzzles.
Along with her mother, Ruby is survived by her brothers, Steve Faulconer and Mike Faulconer, both of London, Kentucky and their families and sister, Sharron Dinsmore of Tennessee and her family; daughter, Andrea Davis, son, Matt Davis and three loves of her life, Boyd Davis, Gwen Davis, and Asher Davis. Also left to cherish her memory are her lifelong friends, Carolyn Cutshaw, Janet Traylor and family, and Jannie Mallory. Ruby was preceded in death by daughter, Angelia Harvey.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
