Rush Evans Cassady
US Air Force veteran
Rush Evans Cassady, 75, widower to Melanie Doiron Cassady, passed away at the University of Kentucky Medical on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. He was born in Louisville to the late Homer and Margaret Evans Cassady on June, 6, 1946. Rush was a Lineman, who repaired cables, for Bell South, and retired after 35 years of service. He was a United States Air Force veteran, and was a member of the VFW. Rush was a former member of the United Methodist Church, loved hunting and was an avid gun collector.
He is survived by his daughters Lydia Blanche Cassady (Ken), of Nicholasville, and Carolyn (Darrell) Hundley of Stamping Ground; his four grandchildren: Wyatt Cassady, Cheyenne Cassady, Dalyn Hundley, and Dacyn Hundley. He is also survived by his brothers: Morris (Kathy) Cassady of New Mexico and Charlie Cassady of Ft. Myers Florida.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the funeral home with Military Honors.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
