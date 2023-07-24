Russell G. Stevens, 92, went to his heavenly home on July 21, 2023. He was the son of William and Minnie Stevens.
He was a former service representative with J.I. Case Company, then worked for Wilson Equipment Co. before opening his own business, Stevens Farm Service where he sold and serviced Case and Kubota tractors in Scott and surrounding counties.
He is survived by his children, Daryle (Myra) Stevens, Janet (Jimmy) Wallace, Rita Humphrey (Joey Wohner) and Sharon (Hurschel) Marshall; brother, Billy (Gary) Stevens; sister, Alice Giles; grandchildren, Jason (Cheryl) Humphrey, Chad (Shaena) Stevens Heartwood, Jerica Wallace, Ryan (Sejla) Marshall, Julie Johnson and J.R. (Rebecca) Wallace; great grandchildren, Austin (Sharon) Humphrey, Trevor (Abby) Humphrey, Emma Marshall, Will Marshall, Harper Johnson, Holden Johnson, Osha Stevens Heartwood, Juniper Stevens Heartwood and Ivey Wallace; great great grandchildren, Annaline, Lucas and Hudson Humphrey and Fletcher Humphrey; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Stevens and his brother, Robert Stevens.
The family would like to thank Bluegrass Hospice Care and Signature Healthcare for their kindness and care of their dad.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor John Cravens. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Casket bearers will be grandsons and great grandsons. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US-62, Cynthiana, KY 41031. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.