Ruth Irene (Vance) Hammond
Ruth Irene (Vance) Hammond, 82, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was born March 10, 1940 in Owenton County, daughter of the late Owen Allen and Arnetta (Lee) Vance.
Ruth Irene (Vance) Hammond
Ruth was a member of Pleasant Green Baptist Church and retired from Hoover Manufacturing. She enjoyed crafts of all kinds, shopping and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Jason Carmichael; her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Melinda Hammond; five grandchildren, Mikal Leanne (Donnie) Tucker, Jeremy Hicks, Joshua (Cali) Hammond, Leslie Hammond and Jake (Crystal) Waller; seven great-grandchildren, Olivia Tucker, Alyssa Tucker, Hannah Hicks, Aaliyah Waller, Addison Hammond, Aubree Hammond and Stevie Hammond; her sister, Mable Dean Courtney; two brothers, Darrell Evans (Debbie) Vance and Allen Gene (Bettie) Vance.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. with Brother Rob Stanley officiating. Burial will be in Porter Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Troy Vance, Terry Vance, Al Courtney, Joshua Hammond, Jason Carmichael, Donnie Tucker, Jeremy Hicks, Jackson Hopkins and Jonathan Graves. Memorial contributions may be directed to Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 387 Pleasant Green Road, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at Johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
