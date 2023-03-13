Ruth Irene (Vance) Hammond

Ruth Irene (Vance) Hammond

Ruth Irene (Vance) Hammond

Ruth Irene (Vance) Hammond, 82, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was born March 10, 1940 in Owenton County, daughter of the late Owen Allen and Arnetta (Lee) Vance. 

