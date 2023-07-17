Ruth Larue (Wineland) Snyder

Ruth Larue (Wineland) Snyder, 93, passed away July 12, 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Kay Snyder Dale, son-in-law, Greg Dale, grandchildren, Katie Dale (Sage LaGrave), Ryan Dale (Kaitlyn), and Jennifer Strickler (John), step-grandchildren, Sarah Hunter and Travis Dewes, and eight great-grandchildren; two nieces, Wendy Jo Snyder and Lori Snyder Sartori. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Rickman Snyder, her son, Frank Rickman Snyder II, and daughter-in-law, Barbara Snyder.

