Ruth Larue (Wineland) Snyder, 93, passed away July 12, 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Kay Snyder Dale, son-in-law, Greg Dale, grandchildren, Katie Dale (Sage LaGrave), Ryan Dale (Kaitlyn), and Jennifer Strickler (John), step-grandchildren, Sarah Hunter and Travis Dewes, and eight great-grandchildren; two nieces, Wendy Jo Snyder and Lori Snyder Sartori. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Rickman Snyder, her son, Frank Rickman Snyder II, and daughter-in-law, Barbara Snyder.
Ruth was born in Ashland and was a life-long public school teacher. She attended grade school and high school in Hardin County, Fayette County (Athens), and Ashland Senior High. She graduated from Georgetown College and University of Kentucky, receiving a BA, MA, and Rank I Certification. The schools in which she taught included Bridgeport in Frankfort, Garth School in Georgetown, Linlee School in Fayette County, Lyndon School in Jefferson County, and both the Owensboro/Davies County school system. She then taught in the Georgetown/Scott County school systems where she and her family lived for over 40 years. She spent the last 10 years of her working career with the state government in Frankfort.
She was an active member of a Baptist church in each community in which she lived. She described the incredible support she received throughout her life, saying, “I was so loved in each church, each school, each community organization or activity. The Lord just sent so many wonderful students, co-workers, church friends, Kiwanis Club friends, choral group friends, and neighbors to cross my path. Just so many different people. As I’ve said, the Lord has just blessed my whole life with lovely, beautiful people. I’m so very thankful for that. My very greatest blessings, though, have been my late husband, Frank, and our beautiful children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Frank and I were blessed with almost 54 years of marriage. When I was a teenager at Boones Creek Baptist Church in Athens, I asked the Lord to please bring me the right person to marry. He did just that! Then, he gave us our son and daughter. How blessed we have been!”
Ruth was also grateful for her beloved extended family, her nephews, Wayne, Dick, Ted, and Tom Sloan, and her “borrowed teenage family,” Pastor Lloyd, Iris, Tommy, Patsy Ann, and Kenny Mahanes.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, July 22nd from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home and will be followed by a private family burial at Georgetown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Georgetown Kiwanis Club, Post Office Box 936, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or the Foley and Kate Snyder Scholarship Fund at Georgetown College, 400 East College Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
