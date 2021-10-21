Sadie Kathern Kidwell Clemons
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Sadie Kathern Kidwell Clemons, 78, widow of Revel Gene Clemons, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. Born April 4, 1943 in Scott County to the late Stanley and Hazel Gillispie Kidwell.
Sadie is survived by her children, Mary Clemons, Georgetown, Danny Clemons, Sadieville, Laura Clemons, Georgetown, Judy Devers, Carlisle, brother, Ronald Wright, sisters, Gayle King, Faye Tackett, eighteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by her son, Denny Clemons, granddaughter, Chateka McIntosh, brothers, Lannie Wright and Wayne Wright.
Celebration of Life Services will be scheduled for a later date. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence for online at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.