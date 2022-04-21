Sally McDowell Phelps
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Sally McDowell Phelps, 87, widow of Paul Phelps, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at her home in Cincinnati. She lived most of her life in Scott County on Gemini Trail in the Moon Lake neighborhood. She was born in Monticello on June 3, 1934 to the late William McDowell and Clodie Rankin McDowell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Phelps, Georgetown, and sisters Mary McDowell Blevins, Monticello, and Shirley McDowell Rogers, Somerset. Sally will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Nancy McDowell Smith, Nolensville, Tennessee, and Betty McDowell Ragan, Nashville, her son Joe Phelps and Daughter-in-Law Betty Phelps, Cincinnati, and grandchildren Kyle Phelps, Cincinnati, Laura Phelps, Philadelphia, and Elizabeth Phelps, Cincinnati.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Springdale Nazarene Church, 11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the service noon. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati in honor of Sally Phelps.