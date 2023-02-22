Samuel Dean “Deano” Jones, 22, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at his home. He was born Dec. 28, 2000 in Georgetown to Michael Jones, Jr. and Rosemary Honaker Jones. He was a graduate of Scott County High School, loved fishing, long car rides, late night talks, playing video games, and most of all his family and friends. Deano’s favorite days were spent fishing on a lake with Mackenzie by his side reeling in a big fish.
Deano will be lovingly remembered by his father, Michael Dean Jones, Jr., mother, Rosemary Honaker Jones, fiancé, Mackenzie Bowling, son, Mason Dean Jones, siblings, Nathan Jones, Alivia Jones, Annabella Smith, Casey Sharp, grandparents, Janice and Robert Shepard, and Steve Honaker. He was preceded in death his grandparents, Michael Dean Jones, Sr., Linda Honaker, uncles, Richard Honaker, Wayne Campbell, and aunt, Robin Staklin.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at Hilton Garden Inn Georgetown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to an account that has been set up to provide for his son, those donations can be made at Stockyard Bank to the Mason Dean Jones Account c/o Michael Dean Jones, Jr. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Deano’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.