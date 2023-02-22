Samuel Dean “Deano” Jones

Samuel Dean “Deano” Jones, 22, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at his home. He was born Dec. 28, 2000 in Georgetown to Michael Jones, Jr. and Rosemary Honaker Jones. He was a graduate of Scott County High School, loved fishing, long car rides, late night talks, playing video games, and most of all his family and friends. Deano’s favorite days were spent fishing on a lake with Mackenzie by his side reeling in a big fish. 

