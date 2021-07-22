Samuel Devin Rogers, 23, son of Brandy and Richard Kidwell, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Born in Georgetown, he was a country boy through and through. He loved shooting, tractor pulling, cruising and bonfires. He enjoyed listening to Ryan Upchurch, time with family, food and anything with an engine. You could always find him wearing a grin, a cap, a belt buckle and boots!
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Easton Devers; grandparents, Julia Morrison and Elbert Rogers; siblings, Michael Kidwell, Douglas Kidwell, Richard Kidwell II, Lacy Rogers (Verl Lawson Jr.), James Rogers (Hailey Moran) and Jason Downs; uncles, Daniel (Lindsey) Bain, Junior Wayne (Dawn) Rogers, Jeremiah Rogers; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Morrison, Gill Kidwell and Charlotte O’Brien, as well as his aunt, Samantha Rogers.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 26 at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Tom Bird. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery, Stamping Ground, KY.
Casket bearers will be Michael Kidwell, Douglas Kidwell, James Rogers, Jason Downs, Verl Lawson Jr. and Richard Kidwell II. Honorary bearers will be Jay Morrison and Mark Gaines.
Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.