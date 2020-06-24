Samuel Nelson Rogers
Son of Kevin and Tina Rogers
Samuel Nelson Rogers, 25, went home after a very short illness on On June 19, 2020. He was on earth for only a short while, but this tall man with a big smile who spoke few words led a full and active life.
His happy and joyous spirit touched the lives of everyone with whom he came in contact. He will be missed by his parents, Kevin and Tina Rogers of Georgetown, his sister Emma, Nashville Tennessee, his sister and brother in law, Claire and Ron Gracy, nephews, Rowan and Alby and niece, Celesta of Chattanooga Tennessee.
The family would like to thank his friends and staff at Cardinal Hill Adult Care and Dr. Courtney Schnieders. In lieu of any flowers or gifts please send a donation to Easter Seals Cardinal Hill at 2050 Versailles Road Lexington, KY 40504. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.