Samuel Thomas Herrington
Graduate of Scott County High School
Samuel Thomas Herrington, 46, husband of Janie Herrington, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born in Lexington on July 20, 1975 to Geraldine Lee Dickey Herrington, and the late Robert Marcus Herrington. He was a 1994 graduate of Scott County High School. He served as the Vice President for the Bluegrass Cross Connection. Sam enjoyed fishing, working on antique cars, was known as an all-around general mechanic and a carpenter, but most of all loved spending time with his family.
Sam will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Janie Breen Herrington, Georgetown, children, Joshua (Morgan) Herrington, Georgetown, Emily (Brandon) Herrington, Georgetown, Sarah (Clay) Herrington, Richmond, siblings, Marcus (Melissa) Herrington, Georgetown, Bobby Herrington, Frankfort, Zachary Herrington, Clarkson, Catherine (Rick) Draper, Georgetown, Robin (Rex) Rutherford, Georgetown, Michelle Herrington, Midway, Renee Downs, Frankfort, Kyla Duchnowski, Clarkson, Whitney Decker, Louisville, Jason Decker, Louisville, Derek Reeves, Louisville, and step-mother, Anita Herrington, Clarkson.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, also at the funeral home, Dr. John Travis officiating. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground where pallbearers will be Chad Marshall, Chris Caudill, Tim Harney, Dudley Burberry, Mark Herrington, Matthew Herrington, Billy Dickey, Devon Dickey, Doug Draper, and Jeremy Draper.
