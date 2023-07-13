Sandra Kay Payton Fields Washburn

Sandra Kay Payton Fields Washburn, 60, wife to Eric Von Washburn, passed away at her home in Georgetown, on Monday, July 10, 2023. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on Oct. 2, 1962, to Ruth Ann Billings Payton of Georgetown and the late Harry Richard Payton. Sandy loved gardening, flowers, was a great cook and an animal lover.

