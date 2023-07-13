Sandra Kay Payton Fields Washburn, 60, wife to Eric Von Washburn, passed away at her home in Georgetown, on Monday, July 10, 2023. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on Oct. 2, 1962, to Ruth Ann Billings Payton of Georgetown and the late Harry Richard Payton. Sandy loved gardening, flowers, was a great cook and an animal lover.
In addition to her mother and husband, she will be lovingly remembered by her son Patrick Franzenburg and daughter in-law Kelsey of Lyndhurst, Ohio, grandchildren Rylee Marie Franzenburg, Kenna Capri and Jayden Bryce. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jami Whitley Turner. She is also survived by her brothers Richard Payton, of Lexington, Joe Payton (Joanie) of Georgetown, Jim Payton (Debbie) of Lexington, Steve Payton of Georgetown, and her sister Diane Allen (Phillip) of Georgetown.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home starting at 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery, with family serving as pallbearers.
