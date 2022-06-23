Sandra “Sandy” (House) Murphy, 78, widow of Wayne Murphy, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born on July 4, 1943 in Scott County, daughter of the late John and Hazel (Riddle) house.
Sandy was secretary for Johnson Controls for twenty years and a member of Stamping Ground Christian Church. She served as organist, treasurer and secretary for the church and was a lifelong member of The Ruritan Club. Sandy was an avid antique collector, as well as her love for shoes, purses and Longaberger Baskets.
Sandy is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Keith Todd and Kendra Murphy and John Kent and Crystal Murphy; her two grandchildren, John Paul Murphy and Sara Ann Murphy; her great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Murphy; her sister, Laverne Bramel; her favorite cousin, Patsy Brown; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Carolyn Guill and Betty and Ted Porter.
Visitation will be Friday, June 24 at Stamping Ground Christian Church from 10 a.m. until time of service at Noon with Reverend Chip Dennison officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Murphy, Kent Murphy, Jamie Bramel, Jimmy Murphy, Jack Murphy and Ted Porter. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Larry Cassity, Ron Kelly and John Murphy. Memorial contributions may be directed to Masonic Cemetery, Post Office Box 61, Stamping Ground, Kentucky 40379. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
