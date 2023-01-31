Sara “Sissy” Barnett Dickson, 71, wife of Don Dickson, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington. For the past twenty years, she and her husband had been residents of Georgetown. She was born April 22, 1951 in Lexington, to the late Charles Thompson Barnett and Roberta Ray Barnett whose home was in Fleming County.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Brent Barnett and a nephew, Charles Barnett. Survivors include her husband, Don Dickson of Georgetown, one sister, Anne Stacy and three nieces, Sandi Gore, Jenny Roark and Paula Flora. Also surviving are several great nieces, nephews, as well as several cousins and friends.
Sara was a graduate of Fleming County High School and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Social Work and Sociology. She also earned a Master's degree in Counseling Psychology. She did graduate work at the University of Kentucky on her master's in social work. She was a member of the Northside Christian Church in Georgetown, a member of the Women's Association of Georgetown College, the Scott County Homemakers and the Scott County Women's Democratic Club. Sara had worked for the State of Kentucky, Cabinet for Families and Children. Also, she enjoyed the role as host Mother to several foreign exchange students from Germany, England and Japan. She and her husband enjoyed traveling in over fifteen countries, as well as for her, all of the United States except Hawaii during their over forty-three years of marriage.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in the chapel of the Price Brothers Funeral Home in Elizaville, Kentucky. Burial will follow in the Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Washington, Kentucky. Visitation at the Price Brothers Funeral Home is from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Pallbearers will be Jordan Davis, Cody Barnett, Tyler Barnett, Casey Flora, Kenny Roark and Matt Layford.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 6184 Ewing Road, Ewing, Kentucky 41039 or the Northside Christian Church, 117 East Jefferson Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
The Price Brothers Funeral Home, 5197 Elizaville Road, Ewing, Kentucky 41039 is caring for all arrangements for Sara “Sissy” Barnett Dickson. To view the online memorial and sign the guest book, please visit www.pricebrothersfh.com.
