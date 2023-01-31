Sara “Sissy” Barnett Dickson

Sara “Sissy” Barnett Dickson, 71, wife of Don Dickson, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington. For the past twenty years, she and her husband had been residents of Georgetown. She was born April 22, 1951 in Lexington, to the late Charles Thompson Barnett and Roberta Ray Barnett whose home was in Fleming County.

