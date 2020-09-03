Sarah Elizabeth Wilkins Taylor
Member of Wayman Chapel AME Church
Sarah Elizabeth Wilkins Taylor, 94, born July 14, 1926 in Georgetown, the daughter of the late Emma Johnson Wilkins and Irvin Wilkins Sr. She departed this life on Sunday August 30, 2020.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Harry Taylor, Sr., five brothers William, Earnest, Rufus, Irvin Jr., and James Wilkins; six sisters Edna Wilkins Moore, Gabbie Wilkins Evans, Minnie Wilkins Ramsey, Nannie Wilkins Warfield, Liza Wilkins, Emma Wilkins; two daughters Nannie B. Taylor and Emma Taylor Wilson.
Sarah was a graduate of Ed Davis High School and a former employee of Georgetown College. She confessed her love in Christ at an early age and was baptized at Wayman Chapel AME Church, Chamber Avenue Georgetown. She was a member of the Missionary and Usher Board, a faithful member of the church until her health no longer permitted her to attend. Thus, creating her favorite pastime of watching Main Street Baptist Church on TV every Sunday morning. Sarah Elizabeth Wilkins Taylor, leaves to cherish her memories six children: Harry (Ella) Taylor, Jr.; Russell Taylor; Cathy (Walter) Young of Georgetown; Jocelyn Smith of Lexington; Stephen (Mary Ann) Taylor; George (Missy) Taylor of Louisville; one brother Leslie Wilkins of Cincinnati; two special Grandsons Aaron Taylor whom she raised and loved dearly and Obie Taylor, Sr, he was the joy of her life, always making her feel like a Queen. She had 19 grandchildren; 34+ great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; one brother-in-law, John Henry (June) Taylor of Lexington; one sister-in-law, Rena Taylor of Georgetown; along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Donald Wilhite and Rev. Robert Wilson. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Anthony Wilkins, Jr, Ronelius Arnold, Joshua Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Taylor and Zondrae Taylor. Honorary bearers will be Obie Taylor, SR, Aaron Taylor, Clyde Wilkins, Darryl Blackwell and Leslie Wilkins, Jr. Visitation will be 10 a.m. till service time. Please remember to wear a face covering and practice social distancing while visiting the family at the funeral home. Johnson’s Funeral Home will be following guidelines for 50% capacity. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.