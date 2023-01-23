Sarah Yvonne Patrick, 47, wife of Christopher Patrick, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at her home in Georgetown. She was born June 28, 1975 in Jeffersonville, Indiana to Arvil and Violet Kisamore Crase. In her early years Sarah played softball, basketball and was on the swim team. She was a 1993 graduate of Charlestown High School, and in 1997 she graduated from University of Evansville. Sarah was a PT assistant at Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles. She loved hiking, kayaking, and traveling. She was also active with the Big Brother and Big Sister Program.
Sarah will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Christopher D. Patrick, Georgetown, parents, Arvil and Violet Crase, Tumwater, Washington, children, Morgan Patrick (Phil) Wells, Fairborn, Ohio, Christopher Austin Patrick, Tampa, Florida, Amaya Grace Patrick, Georgetown, Connor Levi Partick, Georgetown, brother, Brian (Channa) Crase, Evansville, Indiana, sisters, Jennifer Crase (Dan) Buchanan, New Palestine, Indiana, Amy Crase (Steve) Rosen, Quincy, Illinois, grandchildren, Addison Grace Patrick, Emilia Rose Wells, three nieces, nine nephews, and her beloved pets, her cats, Malibu and Simba, and her dog Max.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with Pastor Rob Stanley officiating, with visitation prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at the Reed Family Cemetery in Magoffin County. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Sarah’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
