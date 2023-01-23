Sarah Yvonne Patrick

Sarah Yvonne Patrick, 47, wife of Christopher Patrick, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at her home in Georgetown. She was born June 28, 1975 in Jeffersonville, Indiana to Arvil and Violet Kisamore Crase. In her early years Sarah played softball, basketball and was on the swim team. She was a 1993 graduate of Charlestown High School, and in 1997 she graduated from University of Evansville. Sarah was a PT assistant at Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles.  She loved hiking, kayaking, and traveling.  She was also active with the Big Brother and Big Sister Program.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Monday, January 23, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Jan 24
Visitation
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Jan 24
Service
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
11:00AM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
