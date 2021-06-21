Scottie Ray Whitson

Scottie Ray Whitson, 84, passed away on June 21. Burial will take place on Saturday, June 26 at Raven Creek Cemetery in Hinton, Kentucky at 1 p.m. 

To read the full obituary, please visit ThomasJustinMemorial.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Scottie Whitson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.