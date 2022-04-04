Sgt. Major Kenneth English Hughes
Served in the U.S. Marine Corp.
Sgt. Major Kenneth English Hughes, 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Northpoint Healthcare in Lexington. Born March 30, 1946, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Robert English and Georgia Mae Clark Hughes. Kenneth proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. where he spent two tours in Vietnam. After retiring from the Marine Corp. Kenneth continued to serve in the U.S. Marine Corp. Reserve. Kenneth was a devoted and faithful member of both Main Street Baptist Church and Now Faith Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Anna Carol Payne, Robert Morris Hughes, Donna Morton, and Gordon Hughes. Kenneth will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, India Hughes, and wife, Glenn M. Hughes, both of Lexington.
Homegoing Services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, 320 West Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky, Rev. Zack Shannon officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery where pallbearers will be, Shaka Wilson, Mekhi Wilson, Maliq Coakley, Jonathan Caldwell, Christian Shannon and Rondale Browder. Honorary bearers will be Robert Caldwell, Sr. Steven Caldwell, Jeffrey Caldwell, Tony Wilson Sr., Roy Edmunds and Richard Stone.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com on Sgt. Major Hughes tribute page.