Shaila Jean Estes
Member of Great Crossings Baptist Church
Shaila Jean Estes, 78, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Georgetown Community Hospital. Born Jan.2, 1944 in Manhattan, Kansas she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Louise (Hunt) Latschar. Shaila attended Kansas State University, where she studied music. She worked as a pattern folder at McCall’s Pattern Company. She finished her working career as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service. Shaila was a talented organist. She began playing for the churches she attended at age 15. Shaila attended Great Crossings Baptist Church where she played the organ for services.
Shaila will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Jesse Estes, children, Barry (Angel) Estes, Jessica (Darin) Willard, Chuck (Melissa) Estes, siblings, Marcia (Glenn) Shields, Kenneth (Roberta) Latschar, Mike Latschar, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at Great Crossing Baptist Church. Services will be planned for a later date in Wamego, Kansas. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Shaila’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.