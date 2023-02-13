Shalonda Renee Hawkins
Shalonda Renee Hawkins, 40, passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Georgetown on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. She was born Feb. 12, 1982 in Lexington to Carolyn (Roger) Hawkins Lilly, and William Vincent Henderson.
She joined Wayman Chapel AME church in 1995. She was a graduate of Scott County High School and a restaurant worker.
Shalonda will be remembered by her children, Zay’shaun Hawkins, Zay’Lan Hawkins; siblings, Shuron (Maurice) Watson, her twin brother Shaun Hawkins; Grandmother Margaret Hawkins, Uncle Rocky (Judy) Hawkins; Aunts Theresa Hawkins, Vicky Hawkins, Dorothy (Chris) Hawkins, Sandra (Terry) Chenault, and Uncle Deric Pierce; One nephew Keion Watson, Great Uncle Rev. Robert (Katie) Wilson; Great Aunts Barbara (Charles) Lewis, Mary Francis(Don) McIntyre, Mary Hawkins; and a host of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her Grandfathers, Clyde S. Hawkins and Ronald J. Pierce; one Aunt Nancy Hawkins, and Uncle Dewayne Henderson.
Services will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Wayman Chapel AME on Chambers Avenue in Georgetown.
Visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Repass will be held at Ed Davis Learning Center. www.keithclarkandsonsfuneral.com.
