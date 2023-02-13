Shalonda Renee Hawkins

Shalonda Renee Hawkins

Shalonda Renee Hawkins

Shalonda Renee Hawkins, 40, passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Georgetown on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. She was born Feb. 12, 1982 in Lexington to Carolyn (Roger) Hawkins Lilly, and William Vincent Henderson. 

To plant a tree in memory of Shalonda Hawkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you