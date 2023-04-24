Sharlene “Shari” Burchfield Coleman, 57, wife of David Coleman, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born April 18, 1966 in Frankfort to the late Archie Gray and Betty Carol Metts Burchfield.
Shari worked for the Scott County Board of Education, but her real passion was being MOM. She was a member of Leesburg Christian Church, loved to share her faith and butterscotch pies, and lived by the motto “see a need, fill a need.” Shari enjoyed attending the grandkids’ sporting events, serving others, and her true joy was being a mom and Gigi.
Married to her high school sweetheart, Shari will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years, David Coleman, her children, Joy (Joey) Wilhoite, Georgetown, Hope (Brian) Wise, Stamping Ground, Buddy (Lindsey Wilson) Coleman, Cynthiana, KC Coleman, Lexington, grandchildren, Jack Henry Wilhoite, Boone Wyatt Wilhoite, Anne Elisabeth Wilhoite, Selah Grace Wilhoite, Bo Allen Wise, Coleman Gray Wise, siblings, David (Cindi) Burchfield, Stamping Ground, Mark (Jennifer) Burchfield, Stamping Ground, and Reba (Jimbo) Lewis, Frankfort.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Leesburg Christian Church, 6005 KY-1842, Cynthiana, KY 41031, and also from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 also at Leesburg Christian Church with Jon Welch and Buddy Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground where pallbearers will be Buddy Coleman, KC Coleman, Joey Wilhoite, Brian Wise, David Burchfield, Mark Burchfield, Jimbo Lewis, Steve Coleman, and Butch McCoy.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to Leesburg Christian Church Youth Scholarship Fund, 6005 KY-1842, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Shari’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
