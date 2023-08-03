Sharon Lee Hudson Richardson, 74, of Georgetown was escorted by angels into her heavenly home on Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Georgetown Community Hospital surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Sharon was born on April 5, 1949 to the late Johnny G. and Lula Virginia Reed Hudson.
Sharon was the granddaughter of the late George Thomas Reed, Jr. and Bertha Pfaff Reed and Grover Cleveland Hudson and Martha Elizabeth Rowe Hudson. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents as well as her four siblings, Martha King, Linda Day, John G. Hudson, Jr. and Victor Hudson.
Sharon was born and raised in Lexington. She attended Lafayette High School. Sharon met the love of her life, Walter Glenn Richardson, Jr., in the late summer of 1965. The two married on February 28, 1970. Sharon and Glenn were truly two that were meant to be, true soul mates. In the Fall of 1973, they welcomed their only child, Robert G. Richardson and moved to Georgetown where they made their home and raised their son. Sharon was always active in whatever her son was doing, for she doted on him and he was the light of her life. Through the years Sharon became the matriarch of the family. Nothing pleased Sharon more than spending time with her family. She enjoyed crocheting which was a talent she acquired from her own mother. She liked working puzzles. Sharon loved preparing delicious meals for her family, always ensuring at every holiday each person had their favorite dishes. Sharon always looked forward to family beach vacations. The beach and the ocean were her happy place. Sharon was always a homemaker but in later years she wanted a job to be able to get out of the house and socialize for she loved people. She worked nearly twenty years at Comfort Suites in Georgetown as a desk clerk. Sharon was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she made friends that lasted her lifetime.
Sharon leaves to mourn her passing her loving and devoted husband of fifty-three years, Walter Glenn Richardson, Jr.; her only son, Robert Glen Richardson and his wife Deidra of Frankfort; special grandson, Gage Dalton and special granddaughter, Chelsea Breanna. Sharon also leaves her fur baby Sampson. Those also left to mourn her passing and cherish her memory are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, officiated by the Rev. James R. McManus. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mike Richardson, Sr., Mike Richardson, Jr., Chris Anderson, Gage Jones, Steven Jackson and Josh McManus. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Georgetown Hospital as well as the staff of Georgetown Dialysis Center for the love, compassion, kindness and care that was shown to Sharon as well as the family in our time of need.
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.