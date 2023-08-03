Sharon Lee Hudson Richardson

Sharon Lee Hudson Richardson, 74, of Georgetown was escorted by angels into her heavenly home on Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Georgetown Community Hospital surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Sharon was born on April 5, 1949 to the late Johnny G. and Lula Virginia Reed Hudson. 

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you