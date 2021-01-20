Sharon Newberry Haynes

Sharon Newberry Haynes, 84, wife to H.C. Haynes, passed away Jan. 18, 2021 in Georgetown. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Tucker, Yocum & Wilson is in charge of arrangements.   www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

