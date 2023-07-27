Sheila Gail Owens

Sheila Gail Owens, 71, wife of Robert J. Owens, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at her home in Georgetown surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 13, 1952 in Rome, Georgia, daughter of the late Harvey and Geneva Fisher Bishop. 

