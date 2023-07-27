Sheila Gail Owens, 71, wife of Robert J. Owens, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at her home in Georgetown surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 13, 1952 in Rome, Georgia, daughter of the late Harvey and Geneva Fisher Bishop.
Sheila was an active member of Harmony Christian Church. She was a former manager of Shoney’s Inn and was a proud homeschool teacher for her children. Sheila also loved to help and care for others in any way she could, always offering a helping hand and listening ear. She loved meeting with her friends at Mi Casita’s on Fridays to fellowship. She enjoyed her annual “YaYa Sisters” trip with her sisters, Deborah and Nancy. She enjoyed being a part of the Card Crafters Ministry at Harmony Christian Church. She loved baking, cooking, reading, sitting on her front porch swing with her husband, and also working in the children’s ministry amongst many others at Harmony Christian Church.
Sheila will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, Robert J. Owens, son, Matthew Owens, Georgetown, daughter, Rachel (Brian) Putty, Richmond, brother, Tony (Gwen) Bishop, Summerville, Georgia, sisters, Deborah (Bubba) Meers, Douglasville, Georgia, Nancy Johnson, Mableton, Georgia, and grandchildren, Anna Day & Kutter Anness, Winchester. Taylor Putty, Richmond, Kayla Putty, Richmond, Chloe Putty, Pikeville, Mallory Ford and Blake Ford, Georgetown.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Harmony Christian Church, Georgetown. Pastor Kent Wagner officiating. Memorial Gathering will be prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to UK Markey Cancer Foundation, 115 Waller Ave., Suite 204, Lexington, KY 40503. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Sheila’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
