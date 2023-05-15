Sheila Jeanne Browne, 72, was born in Toledo, OH, on May 6, 1951.
She is survived by her twin sister, Sharon Anne (Browne) Elliott; brother, Clifford Royce Browne; two nephews, Christopher Elliott and Joshua Browne; and two nieces, Angela Halford and Jennifer (Browne) Zylstra; and Jennifer’s two daughters, Maria and Kate. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Loretta Marie Browne and Dianne Charmae (Browne) Halford.
Sheila was a highly respected and sought after drapery seamstress in Toledo, as well as Lexington. She also worked on two Lexington Standardbred horse farms before a lengthy 20+ years employment at Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky. Sheila’s greatest joy were her dogs. She enjoyed training and competing with them in a number of venues with them. Sheila was a member of Lexington Kennel Club, Greater Louisville Golden Retriever Club, Golden Retriever Club of America and German Shepherd Dog Club of America. Sheila also participated in a number of sports and was one of the original Toldeo Troopers, a women’s professional football team in Toledo, who were world champions seven times in the years from 1971 to 1979.
Per Sheila’s request, there will be no services. Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
