Sherley Brooks Saunders
Loved the outdoors
Sherley Brooks Saunders, 77, widow of Nora Jean Conley Saunders, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Harborview Dover in Georgetown. He was born in Bracken County on Jan. 26, 1944 to the late Everett and Ada Lee Saunders. Sherley was the longtime owner of AAA Heating and Air Conditioning. Sherley loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and sharing that love with his family.
In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Davis. Sherley will be lovingly remembered by his children, Douglas W. (Tracy) Saunders, Coleman B. Saunders, Jeannie ( Lane) Tracy, and Sissy (Keith) Burus, all of Georgetown, sister, Joyce Brewer, Lexington, brother, Skip (Joann) Saunders, Mt. Sterling, grandchildren, Meghan (Brad) Borough, Lexington, Alex (Whitney) Mesalam, Nicholasville, Blake (Taylor) Burus, Georgetown, Bree (Jonathan) Sturgill, Georgetown, Brooke Saunders, Georgetown, Bo (Morgan) Saunders, Mt. Joulitte, Tennessee, Peyton Saunders, Georgetown, great-grandchildren, Willa, Lucy May, Carter, Chloe, Duncan, Rhett, Lawson and Cohen.
A Memorial Gathering of friends and family will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with a private family service to follow. Memorial contributions in Sherley’s memory are suggested to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Foundation, P.O. Box 4115, Frankfort, KY 40604. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.