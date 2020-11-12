Sherman Edward Wallen
US Army Veteran
Sherman Edward Wallen, 81, loving husband to Karol Beucler Wallen, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Lexington. Sherman was born on May 11, 1939 in St. Charles, Virginia to the late Obey T. and Minnie Sue Shackleford Wallen.
Sherman served his country in the US Army and was stationed in Munich, Germany. He had a passion for travel and exploring the world. Sherman loved horse racing, playing poker, shooting pool, grilling “the world’s best” steak and most of all enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He cared for others ahead of himself and never complained, even as he struggled with pulmonary fibrosis. He was a prankster and always took time to get to know those around him. He had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel special and it was this remarkable quality that endeared him to all who knew him.
He was former co-owner of R&J Manufacturing of Georgetown; former employee of Western Paper Goods Company in Cincinnati; and owner of Turn-A-Round Wood Inc. where he was a lumber broker.
In addition to his wife, those left to cherish his memory are his son, Chad Wallen of Fortuna, California, daughters, Jody Wallen (fiancé, Gene Berg) of Burlington, Wisconsin and Barbara (Richard) Luddington of Bountiful, Utah; and many nieces and nephews. Sherman is also survived by his siblings, Bill (Thelma) Wallen of Monticello, Kentucky, Obey (Joella) Wallen of Georgetown, Rita (Ashok) Bhan of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Tommy (Jeanne) Wallen, of Cincinnati, Johnny Wallen of Williamsburg, Ohio, and Janie Ross of Apex, North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Debbie Wallen, of Williamsburg, OH, Joanne Roberts, of Hillsboro, Ohio, and Esther Beucler of Sardinia, Ohio.
Sherman is preceded in death by his brothers, Phillip Wallen and Robert Wallen.
There will be a small private service for the immediate family, and post-Covid there will be a Celebration of Life with a future date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to:
The American Lung Association and Pulmonary Fibrosis
55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 T: 1-800-LUNGUSA https://www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.