Sherman William “Billy” Sampson, 63, of Corinth, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born May 14, 1958 in Indianapolis, Indiana he was the son of the late Jackie and Evelyn Ogden Sampson. Billy loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. He also enjoyed fishing and listening to his favorite band Iron Maiden. Billy worked for many years as a night watchman on horse farms and his claim to fame was starring in the movie Secretariat where he can be seen as a foaling attendant when Secretariat is birthed. 

Billy will be lovingly remembered by his children, Brandon Sampson, Georgetown, Megan (Brian) Schimpler, Lawrenceburg, Brittany (Shawn) Miller, Corinth, Brian Sampson, Georgetown, brothers, Jackie Sampson, Jr., Georgetown, Ralph Glen Sampson, Michigan, grandchildren, Caitlyn Miller, Cheyenne Miller, Abigail Miller, Ivory Schimpler, Jayden Schimpler, Shawna Miller, Jordan Schimpler, MaKenna Miller, aunts, Margaret Ann Williamson, Shug Booth, and special friend, Linda Hampton.  

Visitation for friends and family will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. 

Service information

Aug 22
Visitation
Sunday, August 22, 2021
4:00PM-6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
