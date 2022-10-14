Sherrill Wayne Wasson, 87, a resident of Cape Coral, Florida for over 20 years, formerly of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Cape Coral. He was born June 5, 1935 in Georgetown to Robert and Flossie Wasson, now deceased.
Sherrill retired after 25 years of service to Dayton Tire and Rubber and afterwards took a job at the Huber Heights Baptist Church, where he was a member, as a custodian/maintenance person, for over 10 years, before relocating to Florida. Sherrill was a collector of sorts, of baskets, antiques, clocks and more. He saw value in everything and everyone, always offering a smile and a handshake. He was an avid fisherman, not for the sport, but really to be with his brothers, family and friends. If there wasn’t a pole in his hand, there must have been a UK basketball game on, which he loved.
Sherrill was a devoted husband for over 50 years to his loving wife, Lena, until she passed in 2015, a remarkable father, not only to his kids, but to the entire neighborhood, caring grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his loving children, Sharon Chandler (Rick) of Centre, Alabama, Jeanne Sharp (Larry) of Cape Coral, Deanna Doolin of Cape Coral, and Van Clifford (Kathleen Lorch) of Cape Coral; siblings, Kenneth Wasson (Deanie) of Georgetown; Bobby Wasson (Pat) of Stamping Ground; Randall Wasson (Marsha) of St. Mary’s Lake, Ohio; Janice Shepherd (Robert) of Georgetown, and Janet Covington (Billy) of Georgetown, as well as nine grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death, sister Rosy, brothers, Herman and Douglas. He will be missed by all, but the memories will be cherished forever.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com where friends are also invited to send condolences via the online guest book.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
