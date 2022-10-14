Sherrill Wayne Wasson

Sherrill Wayne Wasson, 87, a resident of Cape Coral, Florida for over 20 years, formerly of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Cape Coral. He was born June 5, 1935 in Georgetown to Robert and Flossie Wasson, now deceased.

