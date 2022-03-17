Shirley Ann (Herdt) Wilson
Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother
Shirley Ann (Herdt) Wilson, 78, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. She was born May 11, 1943 in Louisville, daughter of the late Russell and Marguerite (Goldsmith) Herdt.
Shirley had been a nail technician for many years and enjoyed making her clients smile. Shirley loved animals, but especially her little dog “Lucy.” She was extremely artistic and creative and she enjoyed painting and sewing. Shirley loved to cook for her family and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her early days, Shirley was an avid golfer and enjoyed being on the golf course as often as she could.
Shirley is survived by her children, Penny (David) Harris, Holly McCullough and Daniel Wilson; two grandchildren, Johnathan (Tara) Harris and Abby (Ben) Luersen; two great-grandchildren, Colton Harris and Hadlee Harris; her sister, Eileen Rogers; one brother, David Herdt; sister-in-law, Diane Herdt. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by three brothers, Russell Herdt, Charlie Herdt and Danny Herdt.
Shirley’s Celebration Of Life visitation will be Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be made to The Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive, Suite 13, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.