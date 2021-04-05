Shirley Frances (Bowman) Perrett
Shirley Frances (Bowman) Perrett, 80, widow of William Perrett and lifelong resident of Georgetown, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was born on Oct. 16, 1940 in Winchester, Kentucky, daughter of the late John M. and Nora Gertrude (Benton) Bowman. Shirley was a Realtor and Broker for many years and she loved real estate business. Shirley was a member of Georgetown First United Methodist Church and she enjoyed traveling and being around horses, but most of all she loved her family and adored her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived her sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and Lisa Crupper, Allen and Ashley Crupper and John Crupper; five grandchildren, Kyle (Brooke Adams) Crupper, Rachael Crupper, Benton Case Crupper, William Cotton Crupper and Peyton Crupper; two great-grandchildren, Phoenix Cole Logan and Lily Kate Crupper; three sisters, Genevieve Wagoner of Stuart, Florida, Christine (Neale) Hall and Dorothy Cassada and one brother, Neville Bowman; her sister-in-law, Karen (Sam) Cracraft; special niece, Stephanie Gibson; her best friend, Doris Lucas.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Richards, Elizabeth Abbott and Mary Ann Gillispie; two brothers, William Everett Bowman and James Ellis Bowman. Visitation will be Thursday, April 8 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home with Reverend Greg Gallaher officiating. Burial will be at The Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Kyle Crupper, Carl Pursel, Tim Carpenter, Jason Carpenter, Ted Lucas, Larry Jones, Sam Cracraft, Fred Mitchell. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Post Office Box 4777, New York 10163-477.
Due to the current regulations, please wear a face covering and observe social distance requirements while visiting with the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.