Shirley H. Wise

Shirley H. Wise, 81, widow to Charles, passed away Oct.2, 2021 in Georgetown. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Service will start at 2 p.m., all at Masonic Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

