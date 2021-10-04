Shirley H. Wise
Shirley H. Wise, 81, widow to Charles, passed away Oct.2, 2021 in Georgetown. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Service will start at 2 p.m., all at Masonic Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Shirley H. Wise
Shirley H. Wise, 81, widow to Charles, passed away Oct.2, 2021 in Georgetown. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Service will start at 2 p.m., all at Masonic Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.